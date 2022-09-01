Possible Spoiler on The Bloodline Getting a New Member

In recent times, there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility of WWE promoting NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster. According to earlier reports, it was believed that he would be pushed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as this month.

According to PWInsider, it is going to take place “ASAP” as he is scheduled to join the SmackDown brand.

Joseph Fatu, also known as Sikoa, is the son of Rikishi and the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Since Solo is moving to the SmackDown brand, it is possible that he will join The Bloodline faction along with his brothers, The Usos, and cousin Roman Reigns. However, this has not been confirmed.

In recent weeks, Sami Zayn has been behaving as though he is an honorary member of the faction. However, the faction may turn on him when Solo shows up if that is what WWE is planning.

It was previously reported that The Bloodline intended to expand their roster by recruiting new members, but they have not done so as of yet.

Sikoa began wrestling in 2018. He made his NXT debut in November 2021 and has been able to win over the fans as a babyface since he signed with WWE last year. On the episode of NXT that aired on August 2nd, he defeated Von Wagner in his most recent match.