Possible Spoiler On Title Change Set For WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could be the next WWE Women’s Tag Team champions.

As previously stated, Rousey and Baszler were supposed to challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39, but the titles were then given to Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita this week. WrestleMania is expected to feature Rousey and Baszler vs. Lynch and Lita, or possibly a Triple Threat with Kai and SKY. It was reported this week that “twists and turns” are planned for the titles and the storyline surrounding the chase for the titles involving the aforementioned teams, plus Bayley and WWE Hall of Fame member Trish Stratus.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the original plan for WrestleMania 39 was for Rousey and Baszler to leave Los Angeles with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

It remains to be seen if this is still the plan, but Lita retaining the title for an extended period of time is unlikely. There’s no word on why WWE changed the titles this week, but Rousey and Baszler vs. Lynch and Lita is a much bigger WrestleMania match than Rousey and Baszler vs. Damage CTRL.

Rousey appeared on SmackDown this week in a sling, and multiple sources later reported that she aggravated an old injury. There are conflicting reports on whether Rousey has an injured arm or leg, but she is expected to be ready for her match at WrestleMania 39.