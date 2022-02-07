Possible Spoiler On ‘Top Wrestler’ Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite

As previously noted, a “top wrestler” will debut on the February 9th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite against Isiah Kassidy in a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the Revolution PPV.

In an update, Fightful.com was told that the “top wrestler” is not Jeff Hardy despite online speculation. Hardy’s non-compete with WWE doesn’t expire until early March. Fightful also noted that the general belief/speculation among AEW talent is that the debuting star is Keith Lee but nothing has been confirmed.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said the following regarding Lee and AEW during Wrestling Observer Radio:

“I know they’ve been talking to Keith Lee, I know that they were pretty close with Keith Lee if it’s not already a done deal. It probably is a done deal. I don’t know that ‘officially’, but that’s kind of been the word going around.”

Kassidy wrote the following on Twitter regarding the match:

“Aye man, this better not be who I think it is… Y’all gonna force me to put this dude out for good 💯

By the way. I’ve called you 4 times @MATTHARDYBRAND. I gotta get ready for this ladder match.”