Possible Spoiler On Top WWE Personality Returning At Clash At The Castle 2022

Paul Heyman could be back on WWE programming soon.

F4WOnline.com is reporting that the longtime WWE performer is in Cardiff, Wales for the Clash At The Castle 2022 special event on Saturday.

Heyman has been off of television to sell the attack he suffered at the hands of Brock Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view back in July, although he did narrate the opening video package for the NXT Heatwave special on August 16.

While it has yet to be confirmed that Heyman will be appearing at Clash At The Castle this weekend to accompany Roman Reigns to the ring for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre, he has been included in some of the promotional materials used to advertise the match.

We will keep you posted here at PWMania.com as updates continue to surface regarding the WWE return of Paul Heyman.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Saturday for live WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 results coverage from Cardiff, Wales.