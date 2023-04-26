Possible Spoiler On Who Will Be The First WWE World Heavyweight Champion

The internal favorite to win the new WWE World Heavyweight Title on Saturday, May 27 at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia is Seth Rollins.

According to a new WrestleVotes report, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sees Rollins as the frontrunner to become the new champions.

It was also stated that there is a “very strong chance” that Rollins will be crowned champion at Night of Champions.

Cody Rhodes is a fan favorite, but he is still involved in the pursuit of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which should end up being a long-term booking plan. Given that Rhodes is expected to eventually defeat Reigns, giving him the new World Heavyweight Title does nothing for the strap or Rhodes.

It was also suggested that Triple H might go with an outside-the-box pick like Shinsuke Nakamura, but as of this week, Rollins appears to be the choice for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins, who hasn’t held a major singles title since his 81-day reign with the WWE Universal Title in 2019, discussed the new title on Monday’s RAW, which also included the first build to his WWE Backlash match with Omos. Rollins told the Chicago audience that he came out to talk about the match with Omos, but something bigger caught his attention. As a “you deserve it!” chant erupted, he turned to face the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt on display at ringside. Rollins remembered hearing Triple H say nice things about Reigns and the people he’s defeated during his reign, but he’s not on that list. Rollins stated that Reigns wants you to believe that everyone wants what he has and aspires to be him, but the truth is that some Superstars still want to fight, and this new title is an opportunity to fight, to push the industry forward, to have a World Heavyweight Title, and it’s about more than politics and part-timers. Rollins then stated that if a new champion is to be crowned at WWE Night of Champions, he will place his money on… But then Omos appeared with MVP.

