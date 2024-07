A possible spoiler has surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s show in St. Paul, Minnesota, PWInsider.com is reporting that injured WWE Superstar Cruz Del Toro has been spotted in town.

The LWO member has been on the sidelines due to an arm injury since the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

