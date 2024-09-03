Possible Spoiler On WWE Title Match For The 2024 Survivor Series PLE

Following his victory over Drew McIntyre at the 2024 WWE Bash in Berlin PLE, CM Punk hinted that he would challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk stated, “That’s definitely the end for me and Drew McIntyre.” What I’m going to do next is take a long hot shower, try to find some donuts, and watch the main event. I am very interested in the outcome. Gunther versus Randy Orton. Some people say, ‘May the best man win.’ In this case, may the best man win, because the better man is on his way to you. I want the gold. “I am coming for you, sucka.”

It is believed that Punk and McIntyre will compete in one final match at WWE Bad Blood next month.

GUNTHER vs. Punk is “on the table” as a potential match for Survivor Series, according to Viper Reports from @hashtagPWN.