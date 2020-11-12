Possible Spoiler Regarding New AEW Segment For Next Week

Reddit user SpaceForce1, who provided legitimate spoilers for previous episodes of AEW Dynamite, wrote that a segment was taped for next week’s show. Here is what allegedly happened:

Britt Baker has a new talk show style segment called “The Waiting Room”.

The first episode features her SCORCHING other talent before introducing her guests, Jack Evans and Angelico. She takes a shot at Aubrey Edwards about AEW Gaming, then mocks Eddie Kingston for styling his eyebrows and calls him “The Green Power Ranger” because of his outfit at Full Gear. She says the Bucks stole the titles from FTR. She says Cody doesn’t have to worry about losing the TNT title because they’ll just design another new one for him, and that maybe it’ll be called the Cartoon Network Title. She then pranks the audience by faking an Oprah “look under your seats” giveaway.

Evans and Angelico come out and go straight in on the tag champs. Angelico says the Bucks are turning the tag division into their own vanity project. They complain about being held back and getting less time on Dynamite than Brandi Rhodes and Brian Pillman Jr. They say they’re tired of being shelved by the political process of AEW. They say they’re going to climb to the top, and they’re starting with Kazarian and Daniels as their first victims on the path toward beating the Bucks for the titles.

The Evans and Angelico stuff was pretty wooden and normal, but Britt went in.

It should be noted that next week’s Dynamite is going to be a live show and tickets will be available on Friday, November 13th.