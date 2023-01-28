Possible Spoiler Regarding Pat McAfee Returning to WWE

Pat McAfee is set to return to WWE soon.

Internal speculation has McAfee returning to work for WWE soon, according to a new report from Fightful Select. One source states that McAfee’s name was being discussed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight.

McAfee is currently under contract with WWE for multiple years, but he has been on leave since September to work on ESPN’s College GameDay program on Saturday mornings. GameDay recently concluded until the start of the next season in late August. McAfee was expected to return to WWE in early 2023, according to reports at the time.

It remains to be seen whether McAfee will rejoin Michael Cole on the SmackDown commentary team, and if so, what will happen to Wade Barrett.

McAfee last competed at WWE SummerSlam in July 2022, defeating Baron Corbin. If McAfee competes in the Men’s Royal Rumble tonight, he will be making his Rumble debut.

