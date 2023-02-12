Possible Spoiler Regarding The Usos and the WWE Elimination Chamber

The Usos appeared to be written off of the upcoming show in Montreal, Canada, as was evident during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Paul Heyman claimed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wants The Usos to remain at home. In reality, Jimmy Uso has been refused entry to Canada because of his DUI arrests in the US, and it’s likely that Jey Uso experienced a similar situation for a while.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com revealed the following, which could be a spoiler for the 2023 Elimination Chamber PLE:

“I was told they’re okay. I will check again, but when it first came up, I asked if they’re cleared for Canada and I was told they’re both cleared. I don’t know if it’s a swerve or a storyline.”

