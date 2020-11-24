Current Plans For WWE Championship Match At The TLC PPV

The current plan for the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20 is for Braun Strowman to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the RAW brand main event, according to F4Wonline.com.

Tonight’s RAW saw an angle where Strowman put his hands on WWE Producer Adam Pearce, forcing Pearce to have Strowman escorted from the building. Pearce then announced a series of singles matches with the winners facing off in a Triple Threat next week – AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, and Riddle vs. Sheamus. As of this match, Riddle has qualified for the Triple Threat, as has Lee. The winner of next Monday’s Triple Threat will be named the new #1 contender for a future title shot from McIntyre. If the Strowman vs. McIntyre plan stays in place for TLC, it looks like Strowman will return next week for a spot in the Triple Threat, making it a Fatal 4 Way.

On a related note, there’s no word yet on when the planned Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match will take place but fans have speculated on the TLC pay-per-view. F4Wonline.com notes that the match is still scheduled to happen at some point, and it could be at TLC, but word is that it will take place at a later date.