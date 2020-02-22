Possible Spoiler Regarding Video Glitches On WWE SmackDown

During this week’s Smackdown, there were a few occasions where a “video glitch” popped up on the screen at random times.

The belief is that the glitches are a teaser for a returning or debuting superstar.

Several fans have pointed out that a circle shown during one of the glitches is similar to the circle on Ali’s gear.

Other fans have speculated about Killer Kross since Kross tweeted out a video around the time the first glitch appeared.

Ok yea that definitely Ali hand light I’m koo wit that long as not killer kross I’ll be 😎#SmackDown #SmackDownOnFox pic.twitter.com/DeCwby4rEt — Shady (@NXTBestNdaWorld) February 22, 2020