Possible Spoiler Regarding Video Glitches On WWE SmackDown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During this week’s Smackdown, there were a few occasions where a “video glitch” popped up on the screen at random times.

The belief is that the glitches are a teaser for a returning or debuting superstar.

Several fans have pointed out that a circle shown during one of the glitches is similar to the circle on Ali’s gear.

Other fans have speculated about Killer Kross since Kross tweeted out a video around the time the first glitch appeared.

