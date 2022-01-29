Spoiler: Retired WWE Star Possibly Returning At The Royal Rumble

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble live event is this coming Sunday night and multiple names have been rumored to be surprise entrants. Angel Rodriguez of WrestlingNews.co is reporting the following:

“A source in WWE has told WrestlingNews.co that Paige is cleared and she will be one of the surprise entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble match tomorrow night.”

Rodriguez added that it’s unknown if Paige is returning full-time or if it’s a one-off appearance as Paige’s WWE contract expires in June.

Paige retired from the ring after suffering a neck injury at the end of 2017 but noted this past July that her neck “is feeling so awesome.”

You guys I’m getting stronger 🥺🥺 squatting 185lbs again. I know it’s not a ton but it’s a big accomplishment for me who was worried to do any gym stuff because of my neck. But my neck is feeling so awesome. I’m so proud of myself 🥰 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) July 30, 2021

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

RELATED: (Spoilers) Update On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearances