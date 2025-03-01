Possible Spoiler: Returning WWE Star Spotted Near Toronto Ahead Of Elimination Chamber

WWE’s Elimination Chamber premium live event takes place tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, and speculation is growing about a potential surprise return.

Earlier this week, WrestleVotes reported that Jade Cargill has been medically cleared, with her return expected imminently. WWE last used an on-screen attack angle on SmackDown in mid-November to write Cargill off television. Initially, it was believed she suffered a legitimate injury that would require an extended absence. However, conflicting reports later surfaced, and she has been training at the Performance Center in recent weeks.

Adding to the intrigue, PWInsider.com reported that Cargill was spotted in Buffalo, NY, on Friday. Since Buffalo is a short drive from Toronto, this has fueled speculation that she could make her return tonight. WWE often arranges for returning talent to fly into nearby cities to avoid leaks about their presence at major events.

Meanwhile, Naomi has been rumored to be the mystery attacker responsible for taking Cargill out months ago. If Cargill does return tonight, she could confront Naomi, setting up a new rivalry heading into WrestleMania 41.