Possible Spoiler: Rumored Winner For Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

WWE will hold its 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE tonight, March 1st, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. One of the featured matchups will see CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins face each other in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. The winner will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 41.

Dr. Chris Featherstone noted on the latest Sportskeeda Backstage Pass that McIntyre is the current pick to win the match, which means it would be McIntyre vs. Rhodes at WrestleMania.