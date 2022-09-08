Possible Spoiler: Speculation of AEW Full Gear Main Event

After the end of AEW All Out on Sunday, many changes have been made as a direct result of the fight that took place backstage involving CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel.

Tony Khan made the announcement on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that CM Punk has been stripped from the AEW World Heavyweight Title. On the same show, a tournament began, with the finals taking place at Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 21st to crown a new champion.

As a result of his victory over Hangman Page on this week’s episode, Bryan Danielson will face Chris Jericho in a second-round matchup next week. Jericho was given a first round bye. On the opposite side of the bracket, Jon Moxley will compete against whoever emerges victorious from the match between Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, which is scheduled to take place during this week’s episode of Rampage. Click here for full Rampage spoilers.

Following his victory in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, MJF was awarded a guaranteed title match, and he subsequently did a promo on Dynamite in which he discussed how he will become the next AEW World Heavyweight champion. Moxley interrupted, and the two of them teased the possibility of feuding while Moxley told him to leave before doing a promo about how he wants to be the face of AEW.

Dave Meltzer mentioned that the most likely main event for Full Gear in November will be MJF challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Meltzer said the following appearing on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Yeah, I got the impression that Moxley wins the tournament on September 21st, and they go to Moxley and MJF in November [Full Gear].”

Meltzer added, “It is up to those two guys to deliver. They’re in a position where they have to come up with the right storyline…the show is riding on their back most likely.”

