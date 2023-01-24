Possible Spoiler: Surprise Entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed

Nia Jax, the former RAW Women’s Champion, may be returning to WWE soon.

According to a new report from PWInsider, many people within WWE expect Jax to make a surprise in-ring return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday.

It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance had not been confirmed, but it was the topic of conversation among several talents on the road this past weekend. There has been no word on whether Jax will return for a one-time Rumble appearance or if this will lead to a full-time return.

Jax was recently asked on Twitter if she will ever wrestle again. She responded to the fan with the “Sorry, wrong number” GIF, as seen in the tweet below, to indicate that she is done with the business.

Jax’s WWE contract was terminated on November 4, 2021, along with other budget cuts. She has not wrestled since then and has stated on multiple occasions that she is done with professional wrestling. Jax hasn’t wrestled since losing to Shayna Baszler on RAW on September 20, 2021.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28.

The updated card is below:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, 15 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, 23 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight