Possible Spoiler: Top WWE Star Could Return in Time for WrestleMania 39

Randy Orton may soon return to ring action, despite reports that his status is uncertain.

Orton underwent a lower back fusion procedure in November. Those in WWE have expressed concern about his career. It was reported that Orton’s condition had not changed as recently as this past week.

Last weekend, a photo of Orton looking jacked circulated.

Wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz said that Orton recently contacted him about making boots for his comeback in a response to a fan on his Facebook Stories.

His response: “I haven’t made them yet but Randy Orton contacted me via email for his return. Currently, Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt are some of the biggest superstars. Today I received an order for boots for Cody for Wrestlemania.”

Orton was originally scheduled to take a break in May and then return for a feud with Matt Riddle, who hasn’t appeared on television since December as a result of entering a rehab facility. WWE might revert to those strategies for WrestleMania 39 in April.

