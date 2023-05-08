Possible Spoiler: Top WWE Star Expected To Return To RAW

WWE will start building for the Night of Champions PLE, which will take place in Saudi Arabia, on RAW tonight.

The PLE will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion, and the tournament will begin tonight.

It also appears that we will see a return and the beginning of the buildup to a grudge match.

Trish Stratus has been teasing on social media that Becky Lynch is no longer with us after Trish turned on her a few weeks ago. Trish is wearing a “Missing” shirt in the photo below.

Lynch, according to Twitter insider @BoozerRasslin, “will be available for Raw.” So Lynch will be back very soon. Lynch vs. Stratus was supposed to take place at SummerSlam, but it now appears that it will take place at Night of Champions.

Lita has also been absent from television since her heel turn. There’s no word on what her future plans are or if that segment was her last.