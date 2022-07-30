Possible Spoiler: Two Top WWE Names Backstage at SummerSlam

Several wrestlers are in Nashville, Tennessee for various events leading up to the 2022 WWE SummerSlam PLE.

Backstage at SummerSlam, The Undertaker and Edge have both been seen, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. This does not, however, ensure that either man will actually make an appearance on the show.

On Friday night, The Undertaker performed his “1 deadMAN SHOW” in Nashville. Edge is more likely to appear on the show given the rumors and speculation about his potential comeback to television.

Riddle was also spotted backstage at SummerSlam despite the postponement of his fight against Rollins.

