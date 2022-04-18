Possible Spoiler: Update On Tony Khan’s Next Huge Announcement

It was revealed during the April 13th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite that President Tony Khan will be making another “huge” announcement on this week’s show. Khan previously revealed that he had purchased Ring of Honor during a segment on Dynamite.

During the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer commented further on what the announcement could be:

“I heard the rumors of a New Japan/AEW show and the only thing I can say is I asked and it wasn’t denied. It wasn’t confirmed and they’re not going to confirm to me the surprise. So, to me that leaves that one on the table as a potential surprise because if they are not doing that show, I believe I would have been told ‘we’re not doing that show.’ So, I think there’s smoke to that fire.”

Meltzer also mentioned other possibilities:

“The streaming deal, we know that he’s working on that. Obviously, he’s got to work on a distribution deal for Ring of Honor. They need new distribution to keep it going. So, I think that timing wise that makes the most sense of a story.”