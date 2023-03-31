Possible Spoiler Updates On Three Big Names In Town For WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

A couple of familiar faces to longtime WWE fans are in town this weekend in Los Angeles, CA. for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Randy Orton is in L.A. and could be making his long-awaited WWE return on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 39. There is also a chance he is only in town to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Also in town and has been spotted at the hotel where the WWE crew is staying at, is Matt Cardona. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion known as Zack Ryder during his WWE days is likely only there to support his wife, Chelsea Green, as well as any outside ventures he has for WrestleMania Weekend in the L.A. scene.

Finally, WWE legend David “Gangrel” Heath is rumored to be around, and could turn up as “The Brood” Edge is rumored to appear for his Hell In A Cell showdown with “The Demon” Finn Balor at WrestleMania.

We will keep you posted here at PWMania.com as updates regarding WrestleMania 39 continue to surface. Make sure to join us here on 4/1 and 4/2 for live WrestleMania Goes Hollywood results coverage from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.