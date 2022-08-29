Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon.

According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of his titles. WrestleVotes used the phrase “title(s),” which suggests that it is possible for him to only lose one of his titles despite the fact that he could theoretically lose all of them.

WrestleVotes tweeted the following: “For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead…”

For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 29, 2022

The intention was for WWE to make Reigns stronger than he has ever been in preparation for his match against The Rock at WrestleMania. Reigns has been promoted by WWE as one of the greatest champions of all time. It was always the plan to split the WWE and Universal Titles after Reigns successfully unified them earlier this year at WrestleMania. Because of this, Reigns still holds both belts, and the company has never created a new title. Therefore, the plan may be to take one of the belts away from Reigns so that McIntyre can defend it at live events and pay-per-view events in the future.

The other reason why WWE would want McIntyre to win is that they want the returning hometown (sort of) hero to close out the show with a title celebration. This would allow WWE to capitalize on McIntyre’s popularity with their audience. On Saturday, we will find out if WWE follows through with their plans to have a title change. If the current plan is for McIntyre to win a title (or titles), then it is less likely that this idea will change as long as Triple H is in charge. This was the case during the McMahon regime, when plans would change multiple times throughout the week.

Since the Payback PLE event that took place on August 30th, 2020, Reigns has held the Universal Championship. This is the longest reign that any champion has ever held in the history of the championship, and he is also the sixth-longest world championship reign in WWE history.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.