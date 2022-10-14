Possible Spoiler: WWE NXT Star Scheduled to Be at Monday’s RAW Taping

Monday’s WWE RAW will feature at least one NXT talent.

According to Pwinsider.com, Cameron Grimes will appear on the episode. Although not confirmed, he is likely to be present for the WWE Main Event taping.

WWE has brought in NXT performers to work the show over the last two weeks. The company brought in Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley last week.

This week’s broadcast featured Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner, with R-Truth sharing the ring with Wagner while Hayes wrestled Cedric Alexander.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE intends to keep sending main roster stars on NXT television to raise NXT’s television numbers and help the younger talents in the ring. WWE also intends to have stars crossover between brands.