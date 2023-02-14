Possible Spoiler: WWE NXT Superstar Backstage at RAW

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is currently backstage for tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW.

No reason has yet been given for why Breakker was sent to Brooklyn, but according to PWInsider, he is there for tonight’s RAW. It is unclear whether he will appear on tonight’s broadcast.

Breakker is expected to work tonight’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings. Since early October, NXT Superstars featured on WWE Main Event have received a look from main roster officials, including Axiom, Andre Chase, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brook Jensen, Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner (four times), Cameron Grimes, Duke Hudson (twice), NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James (three times), Wendy Choo, Xyon Quinn,

Breakker defended his title against Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match earlier this month at NXT Vengeance Day. He’ll be back on NXT TV tomorrow night. During WrestleMania 39 Weekend, Carmelo Hayes vs. Breakker is expected to headline NXT Stand & Deliver.