Possible Spoiler: WWE RAW Superstar Backstage at SmackDown

WWE RAW Superstar Matt Riddle is reportedly backstage for tonight’s season premiere of SmackDown on FOX.

There is no word on what Riddle will be doing tonight, but PWInsider reports that Seth Rollins is not backstage at SmackDown and will not be there tonight. He is currently in Philadelphia for the WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event on Saturday.

Extreme Rules will feature Riddle vs. Rollins in a Fight Pit rematch, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier serving as the special referee.

Riddle is not one of the Superstars promoted on the WWE Events and Arena websites.

Significant spoiler notes for tonight’s SmackDown season premiere can be found by clicking here, and the episode preview can be found by clicking here.