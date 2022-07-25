Possible Spoilers and Backstage News for Tonight’s WWE RAW

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will air tonight from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the company has loaded up the show.

According Fightful Select, WWE executives were informed last week that tonight’s RAW was the red brand TV taping was the highest grossing red brand TV taping of 2022 so far.

Talent planned for the show as of last night included MVP, Drew McIntyre, Theory, Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul, Miz, Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Riddle, Usos, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Roman Reigns, Street Profits.

For Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary celebration, a big celebration with a cake is planned. For the segment, a “significant number of props” are planned. On tonight’s episode, Rey and Dominik Mysterio will also battle The Judgment Day.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were scheduled to fly to RAW and then SummerSlam on Sunday. There are reports that some of those travel arrangements were postponed today, although it is unclear what exactly that means or whether it will affect Edge’s return to television.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were scheduled to fly to RAW and then SummerSlam on Sunday. There are reports that some of those travel arrangements were postponed today, although it is unclear what exactly that means or whether it will affect Edge’s return to television.

Internally, Maryse was also planned to appear on tonight’s RAW, either to promote the Miz & Mrs. finale or The Miz’s match with Logan Paul at SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode, Paul will host an ImpaulsiveTV segment.

Here is the current line-up:

– The final RAW build for SummerSlam

– Logan Paul hosts ImpaulsiveTV segment

– Rey Mysterio celebrates 20th anniversary with WWE

– The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

– The Bloodline vs. Riddle and The Street Profits

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.