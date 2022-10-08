Possible Spoilers: Creative Notes for WWE Extreme Rules and Match Order

Below are some early creative news, notes, spoilers and the match order for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules event, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* The Fight Pit and Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge were scheduled to take up the majority of the show’s time. The SmackDown Women’s Title match is scheduled to be the shortest of the night.

* Rhea Ripley, Damien Priest, Scarlett, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will be ringside for matches, but Dominik Mysterio will not be.

* There is no Kickoff pre-show match listed, and no additional internal matches are listed.

* WWE intended to get a tonne of gimmicked props for the six-man Donnybrook match that kicks off the show. A wooden bar, whiskey barrels, stools, banners, flags, suits of armor, and other items are included.

* As of Friday night, The Miz was scheduled to appear on the show in a backstage segment.

* As of Friday night, there was supposed to be a “Triple H office” element to the show. For the segment, a placard was created.

* The scheduled main event, the Fight Pit, was altered in several ways. At one point, both the Ladder Match and the Fight Pit were scheduled as the main event.

* In terms of the White Rabbit vignettes, sources say tonight may not be “the” reveal, but rather “one of the” reveals.

Here is the planned match order for tonight:

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Special Referee: UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.