Possible Spoilers For AEW’s Upcoming Double Or Nothing PPV

AEW’s Forbidden Door event with NJPW in June, All In at Wembley Stadium in August, and All Out in September have all received a lot of attention in recent weeks.

However, Double or Nothing, AEW’s next pay-per-view event, will take place on May 28, 2023 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The current plan, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is to “hold off the first Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland match until the PPV.”

Following their Tag Team Title loss and Swerve’s eventual turn against Lee, the two talents have been engaged in a feud.

It also appears the company is building towards AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara, something with the BCC vs. The Elite in an eight-man tag team, Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole, and AEW TBS Champion Jake Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie, based on angles done over the past few weeks on Dynamite and Rampage.