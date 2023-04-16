Possible Spoilers For Monday’s WWE RAW (4/17/2023)

As PWMania.com previously reported, Brock Lesnar will appear on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar has been confirmed for the upcoming Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico, according to WRKDWrestling. In addition, the account mentioned the following:

“While things can change, initial plans for tomorrow’s WWE RAW include an angle that sees The Bloodline and Judgement Day decide to go after each other’s enemies. We’ll see Solo face off against Rey Mysterio, while Owens/Zayn/Riddle will fight Judgement Day in the main event.”