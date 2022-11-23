Possible Spoilers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, Top Stars Expected Backstage

Maryse, Michelle McCool, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are expected to be backstage at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston on Saturday.

Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but no word on whether they will be doing anything else for WWE while they are there. Maryse could always be filming something for “Miz & Mrs.,” or doing an angle with The Miz.

On a related note, Becky Lynch is expected to make her Survivor Series return as the fifth and final member of Team Belair for the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match against Team Damage CTRL. PWInsider states that Lynch will be brought to Boston’s TD Garden for Saturday’s major event.

Lynch will be backstage, but it was not confirmed that she will be fighting alongside RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim against Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.