Possible Spoilers For The Women’s Royal Rumble Match

In addition to Naomi, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Nia Jax and Ruby Riott are in Houston, TX for the Royal Rumble weekend activities. While this does not confirm that Jax and Riott will be part of the women’s Rumble match, there are currently 25 slots open. Both Jax and Riott have been recovering from injuries and are expected to be back in action soon.

Twitter account @WrestleVotes has noted that details about the Rumble matches are being kept as quiet as possible.