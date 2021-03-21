Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com talked about the chances of Daniel Bryan being added to the WWE Universal Title match at WWE Wrestlemania 37:

“Anything’s possible but I did ask about that and that was a no a week ago. Not even a week ago, early mid-week.”

Meltzer also discussed the purpose of Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at the PPV:

“That’s to set up the Seth Rollins and Cesaro match at Wrestlemania, so Shinsuke Nakamura is just a stepping stone to that.” (quotes courtesy of RingsideNews.com)

As of Sunday morning, both Reigns and Rollins are strong betting odds favorites to win their respective matches with Reigns at -700 and Rollins at -400 on BetOnline.ag.