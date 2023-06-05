Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW (6/5/2023)

A number of potential segments and spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW has been revealed by WRKDWrestling. They wrote:
“- Kevin Owens will face off against Gunther
– Seth Rollins will have his first televised [world title] defense against Damien Priest
– Becky and Zoey both look to enter the Money In The Bank.. (Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya are scheduled in MITB qualifying matches.)
– The American Nightmare will come face to face with a nightmare son.”
The account included a photo shown of Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio. Cody is scheduled to be part of a Miz TV promo segment.
Notes ahead of #WWERaw:
– Kevin Owens will face off against Gunther
– Seth Rollins will have his first televised defense against Damien Priest
– Becky and Zoey both look to enter the Money In The Bank..
– The American Nightmare will come face to face with a nightmare son. pic.twitter.com/FueW1xF4WG
— WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) June 5, 2023