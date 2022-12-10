Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (12/9/22)

Gable Steveson of WWE is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there is no word on whether he will appear on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

PWInsider also reports that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word on whether they’ll be on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they’re back in the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

The following is the current SmackDown lineup from the PPG Paints Arena for tonight’s show:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns for a birthday celebration in his hometown

* The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Butch

SPOILER: Plans For Kurt Angle on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Attitude Era Throwback Planned

Here is a promo for tonight’s show: