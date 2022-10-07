Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: Debuts, Return and More

It was reported earlier this week that Legado del Fantasma would make his main roster debut soon, possibly as early as tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere. In an update, PWInsider reports that the group has been spotted at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA for tonight’s show, minus Elektra Lopez.

It’s also worth noting that Zelina Vega is set to return on tonight’s SmackDown with her new blonde hairstyle.

Furthermore, Fightful Select reports that there was a “heavy pitch” to bring Vega into the Legado del Fantasma stable as a replacement for Lopez. The switch has not been confirmed, but it’s worth noting that both acts are at SmackDown tonight, but Lopez has not been seen.

Vega has been out since mid-April due to an injury that required surgery in May.

More SmackDown spoilers for tonight’s show include a handcuff spot and a large number of extras booked to work as security guards.

For the Extreme Rules go-home build, fans can also expect the show to be weapon-heavy.