Possible Spoilers For WWE Survivor Series 2024

WWE taped next week’s episode of Raw in the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Monday night.

There were developments leading up to the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The night will be headlined by a WarGames match between the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn) and the Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa).

On Raw, Seth Rollins fought Bronson Reed in a Crown Jewel rematch, with Reed winning due to outside interference by Solo Sikoa. Following the match, Sikoa lifted Reed’s hands, implying that Reed would become the fifth member of his War Games squad. Rollins turned down Sami Zayn’s offer to be a member of the OG Bloodline team for the event against the Bloodline on this week’s show, but Sikoa’s interference may push him over the brink to rejoin Reigns.

Rhea Ripley returned at the end of the night and attacked Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. After a brawl, Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and IYO SKY stood tall above Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax.

This appears to be a Women’s War Games contest.

