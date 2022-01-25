Possible Spoilers: Names Rumored To Be Surprise Entrants At The Royal Rumble

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event is this coming Saturday night and multiple names have been rumored to be surprise entrants.

Several WWE NXT stars have been rumored to be in the men’s Rumble match including Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and Gunther. As PWMania.com previously reported, Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be backstage at this Friday’s WWE Smackdown taping in Kansas City for possible dark matches and they all could be potential entrants. Raquel Gonzalez is another name that has been rumored for the women’s Rumble match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, there are talks of Ronda Rousey’s return and former RAW women’s champion Asuka has been discussed internally for the women’s Rumble match, according to Fightful Select. It’s being said that ‘several talent’ within WWE believe that Asuka will be making her return at the event. Asuka has been out of action since the Money in the Bank PPV from July of 2021 due to an apparent injury.