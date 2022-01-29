Possible Spoilers: Pitches That Were Reportedly Made For The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2022 Royal Rumble live event’s creative process has been longer and more complicated than it was in 2021, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. It’s being said that Vince McMahon has changed different aspects of the Rumble matches including which wrestlers will enter the match first and which will be involved at the end of the match.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, Johnson noted that there has been talk of wrestlers from non-Rumble matches on the card being added to the men’s Rumble including Brock Lesnar.

Johnson also noted the following:

“At one point this week, there was also big push for Randy Orton to go far as the show is in his hometown of St. Louis. Another pitch was for Riddle and Orton to go far together with the idea of teasing what could happen if they ended up at the end against each other given their chemistry.”