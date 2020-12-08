Possible Spoilers Regarding AEW’s Plans For Kenny Omega In Impact

New AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

According to Fightful.com, tonight’s Impact main event segment will feature Don Callis and Josh Mathews interviewing Omega with Callis doing a lot of talking. The Impact episode is expected to air footage from last week’s Dynamite.

It appears that Tony Khan will be getting involved in the storyline. HeelByNature.com is reporting that Khan along with Tony Schiavone will have a “paid advertisement” for this coming Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The site noted that “Khan is set to speak on Omega’s actions last week, and states he could have stopped Kenny from appearing on Impact’s programming.” Khan will then reportedly invite Omega and Callis to Dynamite. Dynamite, which was taped last week, will also feature Tony Schiavone interview segments with Sting and Shaquille O’Neal.

Impact Wrestling is available on AXS TV in the United States and the Fight Network in Canada. Impact is also available on Twitch