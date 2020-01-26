Possible Spoilers Regarding The Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The following women could end up being part of the women’s Royal Rumble match, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:

Shayna Baszler

Mercedes Martinez

Molly Holly

Beth Phoenix

There is reportedly no word on Ronda Rousey being part of the Rumble. If Rousey is going to appear in the match, WWE is doing a good job of keeping it a secret.

There was talk about a “new” Ronda Rousey shirt recently popping up on WWEShop.com. The shirt has actually been available for almost a year and is not an indication that Rousey will be in the Rumble.