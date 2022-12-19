Possible Spoilers: Rumored 2023 Royal Rumble Card Including Possible Hell in a Cell Match

Internally, the top matches for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event have been determined. Some things cannot be announced on television until the 12/30 SmackDown episode. The current lineup for the Premium Live Event, barring any injuries, is as follows:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Pitch Black Match
Edge vs. “Demon” Finn Balor
Edge vs. Balor will be a gimmick match, and it appears as though it will be a Hell in a Cell match, WrestlingNews.co reports.
Regarding the Pitch Black match, no additional information has been provided, but a source maintains that this match is for Bray Wyatt.