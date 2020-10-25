Possible Spoilers: Rumored Main Event For Survivor Series

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that there was talk of having WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Survivor Series PPV. The current belief is that Survivor Series will continue the annual tradition of RAW vs. Smackdown matches.

Heading into the PPV, Roman Reigns is a heavy betting odds favorite against Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre is a slight betting odds favorite against Randy Orton.

It’s unknown if NXT will have a role in Survivor Series this year although there was a report that WWE wants to keep the main roster stars separate from NXT wrestlers due to the pandemic. NXT Champion Finn Balor is also recovering from a broken jaw.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for Hell in a Cell PPV results coverage.