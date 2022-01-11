Possible Spoilers: Two Surprise Entrants For The 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

During the January 7th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, several names were announced for the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match including Lita and Mickie James.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, former WWE stars Melina and Cameron are expected to be surprise entrants in the Rumble match. Melina has recently worked with Impact Wrestling and the NWA while Cameron, who teamed up with Naomi in WWE as The Funkadactyls, briefly worked for AEW in 2020.

Here is the current card for the Royal Rumble premium live event…

Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Title

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

30-Man Royal Rumble match

Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, and more to come

30-Women Royal Rumble match

Nikki ASH, Rhea Ripley, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Aliyah, Natalya, Naomi, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae

RAW Women’s Title

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

