Possible Spoilers: Two Surprise Entrants For The 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

During the January 7th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, several names were announced for the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match including Lita and Mickie James.
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, former WWE stars Melina and Cameron are expected to be surprise entrants in the Rumble match. Melina has recently worked with Impact Wrestling and the NWA while Cameron, who teamed up with Naomi in WWE as The Funkadactyls, briefly worked for AEW in 2020.
Here is the current card for the Royal Rumble premium live event…
Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Title
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
30-Man Royal Rumble match
Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, and more to come
30-Women Royal Rumble match
Nikki ASH, Rhea Ripley, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Aliyah, Natalya, Naomi, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae
RAW Women’s Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop
Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse
