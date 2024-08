The betting lines have touched down for the next WWE premium live event scheduled for the end of this month.

Bet Online has released the following betting odds for the August 31 PLE in Berlin, Germany.

Bash in the Berlin lines are subject to change.

World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther (c) -5000

Randy Orton +1200

Note: Line opened Gunther -3000, Randy Ortob +900. The line has moved further in Gunther’s favor.

WWE Championship

Gunther (c) -6000

Randy Orton +1500