Possible Timeframe For Becky Lynch WWE Return

There’s been a lot of speculation on Becky Lynch returning to WWE this summer to go with the recent return to touring. However, PWInsider now reports that Lynch apparently will not be factored into SummerSlam plans as word going around at last week’s WWE TV tapings was that Lynch won’t be returning until the fall, with October being openly discussed.

This new report goes with last week’s update from Ringside News, which noted how Lynch is not expected to return before the WWE Draft, which is reportedly scheduled for October. It was noted last week that a source stated, “anything you hear about Becky being back before the Draft is fake news.”

It was also reported last week that Lynch was being considered for a move to SmackDown when she does return. She is currently listed as a member of the RAW roster.

Lynch has been away from WWE action since relinquishing the RAW Women’s Title to Asuka back in May 2020, right after announcing her first pregnancy. Lynch and then-fiance Seth Rollins welcomed their first child on December 4, a daughter named Roux. The WWE couple tied the knot on June 29 of this year.

