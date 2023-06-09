Possible Title Unification Coming For Another WWE Championship Soon

WWE may not be finished with title changes.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin hinted that one of the SmackDown titles would be updated. The insider hinted in a separate post that we might see a unification match. He said, “Nxt tag champs vs WWE tag champs? What yall think? Update the current state of the titles maybe?”

Ronda Rousey and Shaya Baszler are the current Women’s Tag Team Champions on the main roster. The current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, who were promoted to the main roster during the WWE Draft.

The new title(s) could be introduced soon. A merger of the NXT and main roster Women’s Tag Team Titles would almost certainly result in a main roster tag team appearing on NXT more frequently. Bringing in more main roster stars to NXT is a brand-strengthening strategy. As PWMania.com previously reported, Nick Khan has stated publicly that NXT can be a stand-alone brand on par with RAW and SmackDown.

WWE recently debuted the World Heavyweight Championship, with Seth Rollins as the inaugural champion. The belt is being pushed as a title that can be defended at any time, as Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is only defended at PLE events due to Roman Reigns’ limited schedule.

