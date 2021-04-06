Possible WrestleMania Spoiler On Carmella & Billie Kay

It looks like Carmella and Billie Kay will be booked for WrestleMania 37. As we’ve noted, there’s been speculation on Carmella and Billie being added to the four-team Tag Team Turmoil #1 Contender’s Match on Night One of WrestleMania 37, due to a backstage segment on last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX show. WWE announced four teams for the match on tonight’s RAW, and revealed that the winners will go on to Night Two to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The teams announced on RAW were Lana and Naomi, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, Natalya and Tamina Snuka, plus Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

In an update, WWE jumped the gun earlier tonight as they tweeted a graphic that had Carmella and Billie featured with the other 4 teams. That tweet was quickly removed, but you can see a copy of the graphic below. The WWE website also listed Carmella and Billie as the fifth team, and the Spanish-language RAW announcers mentioned the team of Carmella and Billie in the match. There’s no word yet on when the fifth team will be officially announced for Tag Team Turmoil, but it’s likely to come during Friday’s special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX, the final go-home show for WrestleMania 37.

WrestleMania takes place on Saturday 4/10 and Sunday 4/11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Florida. The current WrestleMania card is as follows-

-WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley [C] vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks [C] vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day [C] vs. Omos & AJ Styles (Night 1)

-Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Night 1)

-The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny (Night 1)

-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro (Night 1)

-Tag Team Turmoil: The Riott Squad vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Tamina & Natalya vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Carmella & Billie Kay (Winners become new #1 contenders for Night 2)

-WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat: Roman Reigns [C] vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Night 2)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Asuka [C] vs. Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Nigerian Drum Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E [C] vs. Apollo Crews (Night 2)

-WWE United States Championship Match: Riddle [C] vs. Sheamus

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler [C] vs. #1 contender’s from Night 1

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (Night 2)

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn with Logan Paul (Night 2)

Hosts: Hulk Hogan & Titus O’Neil