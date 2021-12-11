Possible WWE Day 1 Plans For Bobby Lashley

It looks like Bobby Lashley may be added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 to make it a Fatal 4 Way. WWE previously announced Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat for the inaugural Day 1 pay-per-view. This week’s RAW opened with Big E defeating Owens in a non-title Steel Cage match, which saw interference from Rollins. After the match, Lashley stormed the ring and took out all three Superstars.

Now WWE is teasing that Lashley may earn a spot in the WWE Title match during Monday’s RAW episode. As seen in the new RAW promo below, a voice-over states, “This Monday on RAW: Lashley insists he belongs in the WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1. Will he get his way?”

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lashley on Monday, but we will keep you updated.

Monday’s RAW from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN will also feature the finals of the RK-Bro-Nament with The Street Profits taking on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. The winners will challenge RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, likely at Day 1.