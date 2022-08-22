Possible WWE RAW Spoiler

WWE has stacked the card for tonight’s Monday Night Raw, which will feature two Hall Of Famers, Edge and Trish Stratus.

According to PWInsider, Beth Phoenix will be attending RAW, so we may see a third Hall of Famer on the show. As of this writing, it is unknown whether she will appear on the show or simply be backstage to support her husband, Edge.

Edge is scheduled to face Damian Priest in a match tonight. There had been speculation that Phoenix would return to join her husband in his feud with Judgment Day (Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley) before Edge’s return at SummerSlam.

Edge and Phoenix were scheduled to appear on an episode of RAW prior to SummerSlam, but they did not appear.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament semifinal match between Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY and Stratus making her first appearance on the show since 2019 were both previously announced for tonight’s RAW.

